Brokerages Set Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Price Target at $29.43

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.13.

HPP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

In related news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $290,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,883,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 526,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,289,000 after acquiring an additional 64,747 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $408,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 429,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,946,000 after acquiring an additional 177,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gillson Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 391,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,627,000 after acquiring an additional 67,769 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HPP traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 892,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,702. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.56. Hudson Pacific Properties has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $30.35. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -695.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $215.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.60 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. Research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 52.36%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

