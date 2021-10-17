Analysts Anticipate Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) will announce $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Driven Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Driven Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Driven Brands.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $374.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.54 million.

DRVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

In other Driven Brands news, major shareholder Driven Equity Llc sold 8,130,510 shares of Driven Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $239,850,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neal K. Aronson sold 881,393 shares of Driven Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $26,001,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,296,115 shares of company stock valued at $628,235,393 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Driven Brands by 1,480.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Driven Brands by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Driven Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. 22.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRVN traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.26. 328,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,935. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.88. Driven Brands has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 71.37.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

