OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OncoSec Medical’s earnings. OncoSec Medical posted earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OncoSec Medical will report full-year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.58) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow OncoSec Medical.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

ONCS stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.06. 711,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,960. OncoSec Medical has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $8.16. The company has a market cap of $80.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average is $3.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in OncoSec Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in OncoSec Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in OncoSec Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in OncoSec Medical by 90.6% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in OncoSec Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OncoSec Medical Company Profile

OncoSec Medical, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

