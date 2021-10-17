Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) will report earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exponent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.40. Exponent reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exponent will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Exponent.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The business had revenue of $112.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.11 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXPO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

In related news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total value of $99,915.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,857.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $654,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,583 shares of company stock worth $6,406,594. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Exponent in the first quarter worth $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Exponent during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exponent in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Exponent in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exponent in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO traded down $1.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.92. The stock had a trading volume of 246,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,003. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.11 and its 200 day moving average is $101.72. Exponent has a 52 week low of $68.42 and a 52 week high of $120.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.28 and a beta of 0.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

