Oikos (OKS) One Day Volume Hits $4,630.00

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. Over the last week, Oikos has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. Oikos has a total market cap of $1.05 million and $4,630.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oikos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Oikos alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00068059 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.35 or 0.00072796 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.31 or 0.00105563 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,714.09 or 0.99660062 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,782.08 or 0.06208147 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00025437 BTC.

Oikos Coin Profile

Oikos’ launch date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 194,006,803 coins and its circulating supply is 183,872,093 coins. The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash . Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Oikos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oikos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oikos using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “OKSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Oikos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oikos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.