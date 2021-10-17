Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) is Abrams Capital Management L.P.’s 7th Largest Position

Abrams Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,943,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,543,869 shares during the quarter. Change Healthcare makes up about 7.1% of Abrams Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Abrams Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $321,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHNG. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 22.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Change Healthcare by 16.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Change Healthcare by 130.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 14,673 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Change Healthcare by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,924,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,623,000 after acquiring an additional 81,628 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Change Healthcare by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,292,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,570,000 after acquiring an additional 9,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CHNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Change Healthcare to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet raised Change Healthcare from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.06.

CHNG traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 887,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,972,647. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Change Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.79 and a twelve month high of $24.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.35, a P/E/G ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.45.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $867.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.57 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.99%. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

