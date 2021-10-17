Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 75,722 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 511,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 75,722 shares during the period. Ecolab comprises about 1.3% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $105,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 2.7% during the second quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 2.1% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in Ecolab by 3.4% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 3.7% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 3.3% during the second quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

ECL has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.45.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $220.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.91. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.25 and a 52-week high of $231.25. The company has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a PE ratio of 60.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $220.39 and its 200 day moving average is $217.95.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

In other news, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $609,476.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,575.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total value of $4,470,951.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,496 shares of company stock worth $48,541,441 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.