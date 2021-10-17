First Foundation Advisors Boosts Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 4.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

NYSE:BMY opened at $58.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.71, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $56.66 and a 1-year high of $69.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.91.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.