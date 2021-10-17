Macro Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCESF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Macro Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCESF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the September 15th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.1 days.

Shares of MCESF stock remained flat at $$2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.07. Macro Enterprises has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $2.60.

Macro Enterprises Company Profile

Macro Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of pipeline and facilities construction and maintenance services to oil and gas industry. Its projects include Stonefell, Berland River B2, and Farrell Creek. The company was founded on January 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Fort St. John, Canada.

