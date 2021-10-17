Brokerages Set Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) PT at $387.80

Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $387.80.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on LAD shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.
In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $45,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE LAD traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $337.21. 228,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,652. Lithia Motors has a fifty-two week low of $225.00 and a fifty-two week high of $417.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $335.63 and a 200 day moving average of $352.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.75.
Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lithia Motors will post 33.86 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.70%.
About Lithia Motors
Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.
