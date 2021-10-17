Brokerages Set Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) PT at $387.80

Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $387.80.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LAD shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $45,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 26,381.3% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,014,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,404 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the first quarter worth $209,532,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 3,374.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,650,000 after purchasing an additional 369,250 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 14.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,889,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,806,000 after purchasing an additional 359,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the first quarter worth $126,928,000. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LAD traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $337.21. 228,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,652. Lithia Motors has a fifty-two week low of $225.00 and a fifty-two week high of $417.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $335.63 and a 200 day moving average of $352.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.75.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lithia Motors will post 33.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.70%.

Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

