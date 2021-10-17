Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Matterport’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matterport will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.21). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Matterport.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.50 million for the quarter.

MTTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Matterport in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Matterport in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$20.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Matterport in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Matterport from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.40.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Matterport stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000. 29.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MTTR traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,939,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,613. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.78. Matterport has a fifty-two week low of $10.45 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

