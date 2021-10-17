Wedgewood Partners Inc. Sells 13,700 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Wedgewood Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 254,324 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for about 4.1% of Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $28,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Bell Bank increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 15,838 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% during the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 10,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% during the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $111.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.64 and a 200-day moving average of $114.73. The stock has a market cap of $131.41 billion, a PE ratio of 46.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $85.45 and a 52-week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

In related news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.22.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

