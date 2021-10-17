Brokerages Set Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) PT at $508.29

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $508.29.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $489.73 target price (down from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $488.87 price objective (down from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,850,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,183,133,000 after purchasing an additional 65,220 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,571,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,030,262,000 after purchasing an additional 33,407 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,457,664,000 after purchasing an additional 107,357 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,131,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,120,000 after purchasing an additional 248,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,987,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,363,000 after purchasing an additional 131,170 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ROP traded up $4.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $467.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,853. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $470.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $459.63. Roper Technologies has a one year low of $362.90 and a one year high of $499.21. The company has a market cap of $49.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.