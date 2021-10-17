OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Given “Buy” Rating at Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their buy rating on shares of OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Mizuho currently has a $39.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of OGE Energy stock remained flat at $$33.75 on Friday. 1,752,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,460,542. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy has a twelve month low of $29.18 and a twelve month high of $36.74.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $577.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.36 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that OGE Energy will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.85%.

In related news, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.80 per share, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,299,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,726,000 after purchasing an additional 61,844 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 775,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,093,000 after purchasing an additional 79,373 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 979,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,966,000 after purchasing an additional 294,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 450,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,174,000 after purchasing an additional 59,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

