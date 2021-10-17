Eden 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $153,687.00 (EDN)

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 17th. One Eden coin can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Eden has a total market cap of $2.41 million and $153,687.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Eden has traded down 34.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00043774 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.50 or 0.00206658 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.19 or 0.00092537 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

About Eden

EDN is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio . The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . The official website for Eden is edenchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

Eden Coin Trading

