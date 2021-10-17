DeFiner Price Reaches $0.21 on Exchanges (FIN)

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 17th. DeFiner has a market cap of $8.50 million and $174,310.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFiner coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000338 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DeFiner has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DeFiner

DeFiner (FIN) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,364,486 coins. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeFiner’s official website is definer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

