Brokerages Expect Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) to Announce -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) to report ($0.21) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Calithera Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.26). Calithera Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.69). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.44). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Calithera Biosciences.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter.

CALA has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of Calithera Biosciences stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.04. The stock had a trading volume of 412,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,389. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.17. Calithera Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $6.18. The firm has a market cap of $151.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.71.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,474,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,670,000 after purchasing an additional 806,323 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 53,506 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 16,756 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 199,317 shares during the period. 63.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

