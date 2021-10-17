Brokerages Expect Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) to Announce -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Oct 17th, 2021

Analysts expect Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) to report ($0.21) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Calithera Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.26). Calithera Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.69). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.44). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Calithera Biosciences.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter.

CALA has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of Calithera Biosciences stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.04. The stock had a trading volume of 412,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,389. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.17. Calithera Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $6.18. The firm has a market cap of $151.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.71.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,474,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,670,000 after purchasing an additional 806,323 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 53,506 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 16,756 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 199,317 shares during the period. 63.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calithera Biosciences (CALA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA)

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.