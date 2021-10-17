Short Interest in Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) Increases By 60.5%

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, an increase of 60.5% from the September 15th total of 728,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 674,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:CAPR traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.96. The stock had a trading volume of 203,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,884. Capricor Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.13 and a twelve month high of $8.40. The stock has a market cap of $91.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 6.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.37.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21 million. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,621.25% and a negative return on equity of 56.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that Capricor Therapeutics will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

CAPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Capricor Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Capricor Therapeutics from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 46.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 7.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 684.6% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 112,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 98,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

