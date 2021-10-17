Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Short Interest Up 39.1% in September

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,970,000 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the September 15th total of 5,010,000 shares. Approximately 14.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLI. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.14.

In other news, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total transaction of $133,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $1,508,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 367,212 shares of company stock valued at $13,683,787. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 249.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,115,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651,475 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 212.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,383,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,058 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 271.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,857,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,128 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,232,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,235 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Berkeley Lights by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,663,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,143,000 after acquiring an additional 794,914 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BLI traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,431,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,863. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -29.65 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 8.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.59. Berkeley Lights has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $113.53.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 69.79%. The company had revenue of $19.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.75 million. Equities analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

