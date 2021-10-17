Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $12,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $1,472,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 19.4% during the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 123,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,433,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 81.9% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 242,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,586,000 after purchasing an additional 109,092 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 16.0% during the second quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,744,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 533,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,608,000 after purchasing an additional 15,401 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OTIS opened at $84.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.36. The company has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 0.85. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $58.77 and a 52-week high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OTIS shares. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

