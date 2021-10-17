Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Raises Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 344,143 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,396 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Intel were worth $19,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 189.2% in the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in Intel by 270.4% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 60.4% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTC opened at $54.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.66 and its 200 day moving average is $56.31. The company has a market capitalization of $220.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.55.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

