Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $21.41 Million Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,174,173 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353,097 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.05% of Kinder Morgan worth $21,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 64.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 368.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 901.2% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 132.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. 59.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on KMI. Mizuho upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.21.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $18.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.66 and its 200-day moving average is $17.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 122.73%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.