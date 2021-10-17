Elgethun Capital Management Has $3.93 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Elgethun Capital Management raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,021 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,337 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 1.4% of Elgethun Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Intel by 6.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,388,865,000 after buying an additional 6,279,519 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,627,150 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,291,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,060 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,924,754 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,185,413,000 after acquiring an additional 290,090 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,918,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,960,328,000 after acquiring an additional 709,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 4.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,416,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,763,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.55.

Shares of INTC opened at $54.46 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

