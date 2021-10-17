Stevard LLC Makes New $798,000 Investment in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Stevard LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000. Etsy comprises 0.6% of Stevard LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Etsy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,280 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.55, for a total value of $275,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,115,521.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $181,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,485 shares of company stock valued at $17,217,142. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Etsy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Etsy from $204.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.73.

Shares of ETSY opened at $221.09 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.49 and a twelve month high of $251.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.90, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $209.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.39.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.70 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

