Night Owl Capital Management LLC Has $7.93 Million Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Night Owl Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Zoom Video Communications accounts for 1.6% of Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $7,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at $32,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 141.3% in the first quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 213.3% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 55.4% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZM shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $495.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.52.

Zoom Video Communications stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $266.32. 2,796,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,237,180. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.11 and a 52-week high of $588.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $299.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.26.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.53, for a total transaction of $30,241,055.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,162.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $4,136,718.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,179 shares of company stock worth $65,704,748. 12.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

