Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $7,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,611,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,302,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 16,463.0% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,553,000 after acquiring an additional 32,926 shares during the period. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STZ opened at $218.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.77. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.63 and a twelve month high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.33%.

STZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.25.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

