First Foundation Advisors Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,089,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the first quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,818,000 after buying an additional 24,724 shares in the last quarter. 82.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of REGN opened at $553.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.04. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $686.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $626.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $562.48.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total value of $56,949.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.12, for a total value of $577,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,410,090.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 304,558 shares of company stock worth $194,944,747. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on REGN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $606.00 to $571.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $691.76.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.