Sarcophagus (SARCO) Price Reaches $0.50 on Top Exchanges

Sarcophagus (CURRENCY:SARCO) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. One Sarcophagus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00000824 BTC on exchanges. Sarcophagus has a total market capitalization of $5.62 million and $23,550.00 worth of Sarcophagus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sarcophagus has traded down 36.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00067871 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.86 or 0.00072342 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.69 or 0.00105039 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,487.98 or 0.99762236 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,761.50 or 0.06203808 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00025210 BTC.

Sarcophagus Profile

Sarcophagus’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,236,657 coins. Sarcophagus’ official Twitter account is @sarcophagusio

