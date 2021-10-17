Brokerages Set Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Target Price at $68.03

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty-five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.03.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,831,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,022,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824,475 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,742,670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,046,822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134,418 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,833,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,545,363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687,109 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,823,515 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $993,555,000 after purchasing an additional 312,339 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,324,065 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,053,341,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.
Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The business’s revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.02) EPS. Analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Uber Technologies Company Profile
Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.
