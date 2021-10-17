Brokerages Set Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Target Price at $68.03

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty-five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.03.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,831,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,022,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824,475 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,742,670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,046,822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134,418 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,833,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,545,363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687,109 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,823,515 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $993,555,000 after purchasing an additional 312,339 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,324,065 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,053,341,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.36. The stock had a trading volume of 20,581,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,009,945. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.96. The stock has a market cap of $91.13 billion, a PE ratio of -75.56 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The business’s revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.02) EPS. Analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.