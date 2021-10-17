Analysts Set Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) PT at $95.13

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.93.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

In other news, CEO Amit Munshi purchased 1,000 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.91 per share, for a total transaction of $52,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $1,051,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,000 shares of company stock worth $151,510 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 155.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 631.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

ARNA traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.89. The company had a trading volume of 392,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,048. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $90.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 15.28 and a current ratio of 15.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.14.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.20). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

