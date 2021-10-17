CHADS VC (CHADS) Price Up 6.5% This Week

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 17th. CHADS VC has a market cap of $2.51 million and $5,157.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CHADS VC has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CHADS VC coin can now be purchased for $0.0536 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00043734 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.91 or 0.00206016 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.20 or 0.00092690 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

CHADS VC Profile

CHADS is a coin. It was first traded on September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 58,694,537 coins and its circulating supply is 46,788,218 coins. CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CHADS VC is chads.vc

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

Buying and Selling CHADS VC

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CHADS VC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CHADS VC using one of the exchanges listed above.

