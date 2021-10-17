Short Interest in Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Grows By 42.9%

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 303,900 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the September 15th total of 212,700 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 198,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Eastside Distilling by 7.1% during the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 386,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 25,583 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Eastside Distilling by 598.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 261,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 223,767 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Eastside Distilling during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Eastside Distilling by 72.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 470,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 197,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eastside Distilling during the second quarter worth about $133,000. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EAST traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.72. 93,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,898. Eastside Distilling has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.22 million, a PE ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Eastside Distilling had a negative return on equity of 145.50% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $3.38 million for the quarter.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of hand-crafted spirits. Its products include bourbon, American whiskey, vodka, and rum. The company was founded by Lenny Gotter on February 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

