ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Short Interest Update

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 210,800 shares, an increase of 42.0% from the September 15th total of 148,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

NASDAQ IMOS traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.57. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $249.69 million during the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 13.23%.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $1.5679 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 3.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 2.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 84.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 31.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 7.7% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. 6.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.

