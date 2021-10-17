Short Interest in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Rises By 41.2%

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the September 15th total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 48,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,321 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PMX stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.35. 31,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,983. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $13.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.67.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

