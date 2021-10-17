Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.34 Per Share

Analysts expect Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) to announce earnings of $2.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Waters’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.28. Waters posted earnings per share of $2.16 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Waters will report full year earnings of $10.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.52 to $10.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $11.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.45 to $12.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Waters.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. Waters had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 387.10%. The business had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Waters’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on WAT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.64.

In other Waters news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,260 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.99, for a total transaction of $515,327.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,907. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in Waters by 35.4% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 922 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Waters by 16.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Waters by 0.3% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Waters by 30.9% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Waters by 105.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waters stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $344.71. 294,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,994. Waters has a 52-week low of $208.81 and a 52-week high of $428.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $390.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waters (WAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.