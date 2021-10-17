Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 75,109 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 3,357.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,109 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Moderna were worth $18,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Moderna by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 2.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 2.9% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.99, for a total value of $1,759,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.40, for a total transaction of $4,266,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 375,250 shares of company stock valued at $142,379,955 over the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $324.21 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.49 and a 12-month high of $497.49. The firm has a market cap of $130.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $391.26 and a 200-day moving average of $276.02.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Moderna’s revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.21.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

