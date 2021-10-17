Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Acquired by Natixis

Natixis grew its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 333.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,028 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Cintas were worth $6,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 10.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 55,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,099,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 13.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.3% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 34.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 12.2% in the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Argus boosted their target price on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $416.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $311.69 and a 52-week high of $419.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $395.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $374.90. The company has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 37.11%.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total value of $6,634,143.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,816,268.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total transaction of $8,546,004.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,296 shares of company stock valued at $24,251,347. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

