Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,875 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BBY. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 359.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.38.

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $92,678.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $643,499.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,473 shares of company stock worth $1,287,742. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BBY opened at $113.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.93 and a 12 month high of $128.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.08.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

