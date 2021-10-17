Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Short Interest Update

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the September 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of KPELY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.13. 738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,228. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.88. Keppel has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $9.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.3265 per share. This is a positive change from Keppel’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%.

Keppel Corp. Ltd. is an investment holding and management company, which engages in the provision of offshore & marine engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Offshore & Marine, Infrastructure & Others, Urban Development, Connectivity, Asset Management, and Corporate & Others.

