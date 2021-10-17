Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,685,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,029 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $494,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TT. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 265.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 80.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total transaction of $25,021,653.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,340 shares in the company, valued at $50,811,783. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $851,455.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,595,777.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.50.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $174.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.27. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $123.08 and a 1 year high of $207.06. The company has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.91%.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.