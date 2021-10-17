S&T Bank PA Has $2.38 Million Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

S&T Bank PA raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,130 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLO stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.97. 2,013,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,816. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.07. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $25.55.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 5.27%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 64.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

