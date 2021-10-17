City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Buys 12,000 Shares of Global X MSCI Pakistan ETF (NYSEARCA:PAK)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Global X MSCI Pakistan ETF (NYSEARCA:PAK) by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Global X MSCI Pakistan ETF were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAK. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X MSCI Pakistan ETF by 386.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 30,853 shares in the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in Global X MSCI Pakistan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Global X MSCI Pakistan ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

Get Global X MSCI Pakistan ETF alerts:

Shares of Global X MSCI Pakistan ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.01. 2,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,798. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.27 and its 200 day moving average is $28.71. Global X MSCI Pakistan ETF has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $31.90.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MSCI Pakistan ETF (NYSEARCA:PAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI Pakistan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI Pakistan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.