BOMB Reaches Market Cap of $2.22 Million (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 17th. One BOMB coin can currently be purchased for $2.46 or 0.00004041 BTC on exchanges. BOMB has a total market cap of $2.22 million and approximately $336,270.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BOMB has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BOMB Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 903,706 coins and its circulating supply is 902,918 coins. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

