S&T Bank PA Cuts Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

S&T Bank PA decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV traded up $3.41 on Friday, hitting $447.68. 3,719,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,353,021. The business’s fifty day moving average is $444.92 and its 200 day moving average is $431.35. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $323.72 and a fifty-two week high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.