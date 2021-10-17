S&T Bank PA Increases Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

S&T Bank PA lifted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Cummins were worth $9,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Cummins by 6.1% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Cummins by 15.2% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in Cummins during the second quarter worth approximately $258,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Cummins by 1.0% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 13,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Cummins by 8.4% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cummins stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $238.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,167. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $212.80 and a one year high of $277.09. The stock has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Vertical Research raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Cowen raised shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.31.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

