CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Position Raised by Formula Growth Ltd.

Formula Growth Ltd. raised its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 900.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 49,500 shares during the quarter. Formula Growth Ltd.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $4,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 16.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 1,300.0% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 58.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.59.

CSGP traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,569,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,402,273. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.78. The company has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.80, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.31 and a 12-month high of $95.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a current ratio of 11.62.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $480.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $528,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

