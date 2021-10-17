King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires 24,737 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 524,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,737 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.69% of IDEX worth $115,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEX by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,618,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,896,469,000 after purchasing an additional 110,061 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of IDEX by 7.6% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,969,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $653,333,000 after purchasing an additional 208,643 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEX by 728.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,073,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,137 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in IDEX by 16.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,481,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,079,000 after acquiring an additional 213,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IDEX by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,377,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,546,000 after acquiring an additional 23,448 shares in the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEX alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.50.

IEX stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $213.45. The company had a trading volume of 347,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.52. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $166.51 and a 1 year high of $235.76. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $218.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.48.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). IDEX had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $685.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.