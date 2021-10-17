Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Senator Investment Group LP

Senator Investment Group LP raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 350,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 2.4% of Senator Investment Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Senator Investment Group LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $127,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 151,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. Cartenna Capital LP bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,026,000. Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 114,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,835,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Mastercard by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 27,911 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Mastercard by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,821,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $665,070,000 after buying an additional 530,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock opened at $356.00 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $281.20 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.44, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $365.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,831,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 797,580 shares of company stock valued at $299,602,012 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Compass Point raised their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.48.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

