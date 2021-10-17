Cadian Capital Management LP Sells 11,248,589 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Cadian Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,051,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,248,589 shares during the period. Zynga makes up 1.9% of Cadian Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cadian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Zynga were worth $43,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Zynga by 4.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 513,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 20,922 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Zynga in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,163,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its stake in Zynga by 81.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 34,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Zynga by 12.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,993,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,357,000 after acquiring an additional 221,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Zynga in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,188,000. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $7.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of -46.00 and a beta of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day moving average is $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Zynga Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $711.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.58 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZNGA shares. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zynga has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.18.

In other news, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 348,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $3,574,195.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 233,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,397,618.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $545,319.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 635,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,580,423.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 473,369 shares of company stock worth $4,685,473. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

