Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Wedgewood Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,764 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 9,403 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 7.5% of Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $51,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. FMR LLC increased its position in Facebook by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after buying an additional 2,129,463 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Facebook by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after buying an additional 2,802,398 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Facebook by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,454,374,000 after buying an additional 1,030,274 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Facebook by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,537,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,054,681,000 after buying an additional 742,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Facebook by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,990,513,000 after buying an additional 1,060,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.16, for a total value of $26,603,568.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,404,458 shares of company stock valued at $864,378,907. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $324.76 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $915.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $356.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.42.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.93 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FB. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective (up from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC increased their price objective on Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.31.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

